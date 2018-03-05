MAP: Every planned road construction project in West Michigan for 2018

The Michigan Department of Transportation has released a list of planned road construction projects happening in West Michigan this year.

Here are some of the key projects in West Michigan for 2018:

US-131 (Aug): Improve northbound bridge over 6 Mile Road. US-131: traffic shift. 6 Mile: closed and detoured.

Improve northbound bridge over 6 Mile Road. US-131: traffic shift. 6 Mile: closed and detoured. I-96: (March-Oct): Reconstruct from West River Dr to the Grand River. Improve bridges over US-131, West River Dr, the Grand River, Coit Ave, and Monroe Ave. Widen and extend Plainfield Ave ramp to westbound I-96. Eastbound I-96: closed and detoured Apr-June. Westbound I-96: closed and detoured June-Aug.

"Please remember to slow down in construction zones and avoid all distractions. The workers you're trusting to fix the roads are trusting you with their lives. Drive safely and responsibly in their work area. We want everyone to make it home each and every night," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle.

