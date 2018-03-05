MAP: Every planned road construction project in Metro Detroit for 2018

The Michigan Department of Transportation has released a list of planned road construction projects happening in Metro Detroit this year.

Here are some of the key projects in Metro Detroit for 2018:

this summer A large portion of I-696 in Oakland County will undergo major repairs starting this spring.

I-75 (July 2018-2020): Reconstruct and widen 9 miles from north of 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway. 2 lanes open in each direction.

M-1 Woodward (March-Aug): Repair concrete 2.5 mile from 14 Mile to Big Beaver. Multiple lane closures expected.

I-94 (May 2018-Nov 2019): Replace bridges at Concord Ave, French Rd, and Mt. Elliott St. I-94 closed 4 weekends in 2018. Nightly lane closures. Traffic shifts during peak travel times.

M-39 (July-Nov): Mill and resurface from M-153 to McNichols Rd. 2 lanes closed in each direction nights and 4 weekends. 1 lane and ramps closed nights and weekends.

US-24 (April-July): Mill and resurface from I-96 to Grand River Ave. 1 lane closed. 2 lanes closed middays and nights. 3 lanes closed for 3 weekends.

I-75 (2017-Dec 2018): Bridge work 17 miles between Springwells St and Gibraltar Rd, including Rouge River, Goddard Rd, Northline Rd, Allen Rd, and Eureka Rd. Southbound lanes closed from Springwells St to US-24 connector. Northbound lanes closed nightly and weekends, at least 2 lanes open during peak periods. 1 northbound lane closed from Sibley Rd to Northline Rd.

"Please remember to slow down in construction zones and avoid all distractions. The workers you're trusting to fix the roads are trusting you with their lives. Drive safely and responsibly in their work area. We want everyone to make it home each and every night," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle.

Check the complete MDOT Map and List of Metro Detroit projects below:

