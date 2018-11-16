Metro Detroit weekend construction: Work on I-94, I-75, M-39 and more

DETROIT - Here is the Metro Detroit weekend construction list for Nov. 16 through Nov. 19, 2018 from the Michigan Department of Transportation:
I-75:
Oakland County:
- Southbound I-75 ramp to eastbound M-59 will have right ramp lane closed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.
- Southbound I-75 at Auburn Road will have the right lane closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday.
- Southbound I-75 near 8 Mile Road will have the left lane closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Wayne County:
- Southbound I-75 will be closed at 375 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. Motorists should use westbound I-94 to southbound M-10 to southbound I-75.
- Northbound I-75 from Sibley to Eureka roads will have one left lane open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
I-94:
Wayne County:
- Eastbound I-94 at M-39 in Southfield will have one lane open from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
- Northbound M-39 at I-94 will have two left lanes open, and the ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed.
- Eastbound I-94 at Belleville Road will have the left lane closed from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m Friday.
- Eastbound I-94 at Belleville Road will only have one lane open from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
I-96:
Oakland County:
- Westbound I-96 from Milford Road to Kent Lake Road will have two lanes open and one lane closed from 8 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
- The northbound and southbound Milford Road ramps to westbound I-96 will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
I-696:
Macomb County:
- Eastbound I-696 from I-75 to I-94 will have two lanes open and the right lane closed from 5 a.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. Sunday.
Oakland County:
- Westbound I-696 from Couzens Avenue to M-1/Woodward Avenue will have one lane open from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday.
- Westbound I-696 will be closed intermittently from Couzens Avenue to M-1/Woodward from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday.
- Westbound 10 Mile Road/Bermuda Street ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday.
M-1 (Woodward):
Oakland County:
- Northbound/southbound M-1 near 14 Mile Road will have the right lane closed from 7 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
- Southbound M-1 between Normandy Road and 13 Mile Road will have the left lane closed from 7 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
- Northbound/southbound M-1 between South Boulevard and Auburn Avenue/Orchard Lake will have a lane intermittently closed until Wednesday.
M-39: (Southfield):
Wayne County:
- Northbound M-39 at I-94 will have two left lanes open, and the ramps to eastbound/westbound I-94 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
- The northbound/southbound M-39 ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
- Eastbound I-94 at M-39 will have one lane open from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
M-59:
Oakland County:
- Eastbound/westbound M-59 at Cass Lake Road will have a right lane closed daily from 9 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Friday.
- Cass Lake Road at M-59 will have a right lane closed daily from 9 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Friday.
US-12 (Michigan):
Wayne County:
- Westbound US-12 from Hannan Road to Lotz Road will have a right lane closed through 4:30 p.m. Friday.
US-24 (Telegraph):
Oakland County:
- US-24 at Maple Road will have two lanes closed and two open through 9 p.m. Sunday.
- Eastbound/westbound Maple Road at US-24 will have intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.
- Northbound/southbound US-24 from Long Lake Road to Square Lake Road will have two lanes closed and two open from 9 a.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday.
