Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Oct. 12-15

DETROIT - Here is a list of road construction projects to be on the lookout for this weekend in Metro Detroit.

Expect multiple freeway closures. The closures are so crews can get as much work done as possible before weather worsens.

VIEW: Traffic map

This list is from the Michigan Department of Transportation:

I-75

Wayne County

Northbound I-75 from Schaefer to Rose Parks is closed Saturday from 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Outer Drive and Springwells ramps to northbound are also closing

Northbound I-75 from Sibley to Northline will be down to one lane Friday from 9 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Southbound I-75 at Clay will be down to two lanes on Saturday from 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

Oakland County

Southbound I-75 at Clintonville Road to M-15 will be down to one lane from Friday at 9 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m.

I-94

Wayne County

Westbound I-94 at Belleville will be down to one lane Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-94 at Wyoming will have the left lane closed Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

I-96

Wayne County

Westbound I-96/94 to Davison will be down to two lanes Thursday from 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Westbound I-96 Express, Davison to M-39 Express closed -- local lanes open -- Thursday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

I-275

Northbound I-275 at South Huron will be down to one lane on Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

I-375

Wayne County

Southbound I-375 at Lafayette Avenue ramp closed Saturday 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

I-696

Oakland County

Eastbound 696 CLOSED, U.S. 24 to I-75 Friday 8 p.m. - Monday 5 a.m. and ramps.

Westbound 696, U.S. 24 to I-275 down to one lane nightly 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Saturday through Friday.

M-39

Wayne County

Northbound M-39 Ford Road to McNichols Road will have one right lane open and two left lanes closed from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

M-150 (Rochester Road)

Oakland County

Northbound/southbound M-150 at Avon Road will be closed intermittently for 15 minutes Saturday between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

M-153 (Ford Road)

Wayne County

Eastbound M-153 at Wyoming Road closed Thursday at 9 a.m. until Sunday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.