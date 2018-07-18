Northbound I-75 in Detroit closing this weekend for pedestrian bridge removal

DETROIT - Northbound I-75 will close in Detroit this weekend to allow crews to remove three pedestrian bridges.

Here's the info from MDOT:

CLOSURE DATE:

Friday, July 20, 2018

8 p.m.



OPEN DATE:

Saturday, July 21, 2018

4 p.m.



OVERALL PROJECT END DATE:

November 2018



PROJECT DETAILS:

Beginning Friday, northbound I-75 between Schaefer Highway and Rosa Parks Boulevard will close for the weekend demolition of three pedestrian bridge structures over I-75. The pedestrian bridges are between Springwells Street and Waterman Street. The extended closure length is due to on-going construction already in place.

The closed on-ramps include those at Schaefer Highway, Springwells Street, Waterman Street, Dragoon Street (Livernois Avenue), Clark Avenue, West Grand Boulevard, and Vernor Highway. The ramp to the Ambassador Bridge can be accessed West Grand Boulevard and Fort Street. Southbound I-75 is already closed and detoured in this area.

DETOUR:

Northbound I-75 to westbound Schaefer Highway to eastbound I-94 to eastbound I-96 to northbound I-75. Local traffic can use northbound M-85 (Fort Street) and enter northbound I-75 at Rosa Parks Boulevard.

BACKGROUND:

The inlay work taking place on this area of I-75 is part of the overall "75Rouge: Detroit-Downriver Connection" project, a $220 million bridge project that involves removing and replacing concrete (equivalent to approximately 24 football fields of concrete) on the Rouge River Bridge, the largest bridge in Michigan in both length and width. Work also includes removing and rebuilding the Goddard Road bridges and repairs on 11 other Downriver bridges.



Drivers are advised that there are local county projects affecting the intersection of Dix-Toledo, Allen, and Pennsylvania roads near the Dix-Toledo Road ramp leading to southbound I-75. Heavy traffic and long delays should be expected, and drivers are strongly advised to use M-85 (Fort Street) as a detour route.



