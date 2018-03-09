Snowsquall suspected of causing pileup on westbound I-94 in Michigan's Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. - The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed Friday morning due to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Grass Lake Township.

Multiple units from Michigan State Police, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, and surrounding townships responded to the crash.

All westbound lanes of I-94 have reopened at Mount Hope Road.

Multiple commercial vehicles were involved in the crash.

No serious injuries have been reported, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Jackson Community Ambulance took three people to the hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

The conditions on the interstate are snowy. The Sheriff's Office said a snowsquall "came out of nowhere," likely causing the pileup.

Snowsqualls can create white-out conditions with limited visibility and have been known to cause serious crashes and pileups on Michigan highways.

Eastbound I-94 traffic was snarled due to mainline congestion after US-127.

