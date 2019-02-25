Traffic

Southbound Lodge Freeway at Grand River reopens

Vehicle in crash flipped over

By Natasha Dado

The vehicle involved in the crash Monday flipped over.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The southbound Lodge Freeway at Grand River has reopened to traffic, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. 

All lanes on the Lodge Freeway were closed to traffic due to the crash that left a car involved flipped over. 

