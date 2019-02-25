Southbound Lodge Freeway at Grand River reopens

The vehicle involved in the crash Monday flipped over.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The southbound Lodge Freeway at Grand River has reopened to traffic, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

All lanes on the Lodge Freeway were closed to traffic due to the crash that left a car involved flipped over.

Stay with Local 4 for the latest traffic updates.

Crash on SB M-10

Location: SB M-10 at Grand River

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne

Event Message: Freeway Closed at Grand River — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.