Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Work on I-75, I-94, I-96

Here's a guide on weekend construction around Southeast Michigan for Sept. 27 through Sept. 30.

I-75:

Oakland ⁠— NB I-75, Joslyn to Baldwin, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat. 5 a.m. to Sun. 10 p.m. to SB Bladwin closed

Oakland ⁠⁠— SB I-75 ramp to Chrysler Dr., ramp closed, Sat. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oakland ⁠— SB I-75 Service Drive at 9 Mile, 1 lane open, Fri. 6 a.m. to Mon. 6 a.m.

Oakland ⁠— SB 75 Service Dr./Chrysler Dr. at 9 Mile, lane closed Fri. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-94:

Macomb ⁠— EB 94, M-19 to County Line Rd., 1 LANE OPEN, Fri. 7 p.m. to Mon. 5 a.m.

Wayne ⁠— WB 94, W. Grand Blvd. to Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat. noon to 7 p.m.

Wayne ⁠— WB 94, Cass Ave. to Trumbull, right lane closed, Fri. 9 p.m. to Sat. 5 a.m.

Wayne ⁠— EB 94, Wyoming to Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat. 5 a.m. to noon

Wayne ⁠— EB I-94 ramp to Livernois Ave., ramp closed, Sat. 5 a.m. to Dec.

Wayne ⁠— NB Merriman ramps to EB/WB 94, ramps closed, Sat. 6 a.m. to Sun. 6 p.m. SB Merriman ramp to EB 94, ramp closed to mid-Oct.

I-96:

Wayne ⁠— WB I-96 near W. Grand Blvd., moving lane closure, Sat. 8-9 a.m.

Wayne ⁠— EB I-96 near Joy Rd., moving lane closure, Sat. 9-11 a.m.

I-696:

Oakland ⁠— WB 696 Service Dr., Dequindre to John R., 1 LANE OPEN, Sat. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oakland ⁠— EB 696 ramp to Van Dyke, ramp closed now through Mon. 10 p.m.

Oakland ⁠— M-3/Gratiot ramp to WB 696, ramp closed now through Mon. 10 p.m.

Oakland ⁠— Dequindre ramp to EB 696, ramp closed, now through Mon. 10 p.m.

M-1:

Oakland ⁠— NB/SB M-1 express lanes under 696, lanes closed, Fri. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Service Drive lanes are open

M-5:

Wayne ⁠— WB M-5 near Tireman, right lane closed, Fri. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

M-10:

Wayne ⁠— WB Congress ramp to NB M-10, RAMP CLOSED, Sept. 25 to Oct. 4

M-14:

Wayne ⁠— WB M-14 at Sheldon, right lane closed, Sun. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wayne ⁠— NB/SB Sheldon ramp to M-14, ramp closed, Sun. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

M-15:

Oakland — NB/SB Main/M-15 CLOSED, Clarkston Rd. to Waldon, Sun 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

M-19:

Macomb — NB/SB M-19, 28 Mile to 29 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN/flag control, Fri. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

M-59:

Macomb — WB M-59, Groesbeck to Romeo Plank, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri. 9 p.m. to Mon. 6 a. m.

Macomb — WB M-59, Mound to Ryan, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat. to Sun 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Macomb — SB Heydenreich CLOSED at WB M-59, Fri. 9 p.m. to Mon. 5 a.m.

Macomb — WB Dobry Dr. ramp to WB M-59, ramp closed, Sun. 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p. m.

M-85 (Fort St.):

Wayne — SB M-85/Fort near Cavalry, right lane closed, Fri. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

US-12 (Michigan):

Wayne — WB US-12, 8th St. to Trumbull, right lane closed, Sat. 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-24 (Telegraph):

Oakland — NB US-24 ramp to EB I-696, ramp closed, Fri. 9 p.m. to Mon. 5 a.m.

Monday:

I-75:

Oakland — NB 75 SD/Chrysler Dr, 8 Mile to 12 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon. 8 a.m. to Tues. 4 p.m.

Oakland — Big Beaver ramp to NB 75, ramp closed.

Wayne — EB/WB Schaefer ramp to SB I-75, ramp closed Mon. 9 a.m. to Oct. 7

Wayne — EB/WB Schaefer at 75, 1 lane open, Mon. 9 a.m. to Oct. 7



I-696:

Oakland — EB I-696 Service Dr at M-1/Woodward, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Mon. 7 p.m. to Fri. 7 a.m.



M-15:

Oakland — NB/SB M-15 at US-24/Dixie Hwy, lane closed intermittently, Mon. to Tues. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



M-85:

Wayne — SB M-85/Fort, Miller Rd. to Oakwood, right lane closed, Mon. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



US-24:

Oakland — NB/SB US-24 at M-15/Main St., intermittent lane closure, Mon. to Tues. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

