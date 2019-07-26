Woman cut out of vehicle after serious crash on 8 Mile Road near Woodward

FERNDALE, Mich. - A serious crash Friday morning on 8 Mile Road has left a woman in critical condition.

The westbound lanes of 8 Mile Road had to be closed at Woodward Avenue.

There were two vehicles involved in the crash. A Chevrolet Trailblazer rolled over after being hit by a sedan going at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the sedan is in critical condition. She was cut out of the vehicle by authorities.

Overall, four people were injured in the crash. The extent of the other three people’s injuries has not been released, buy they are expected to be OK.

It's unclear why the sedan was traveling at such a high rate of speed.

Police are investigating.

A vehicle rolled over during a crash July 26, 2019 on 8 Mile Road. (WDIV)

