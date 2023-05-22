Try these s’mores, other treats over a Michigan bonfire this summer

One of my favorite things to do in the summer is roasting a snack over an open fire.

Whether it’s a marshmallow or a hot dog, from sweet to savory, there are many foods that are tasty when roasted. We have gathered some recipes for fun snacks Insiders can make at your next bonfire.

Smores (KSAT)

Cookie s’mores recipes to try this summer from KOA

S’moreos

Ingredients: Oreo Cookies Marshmallows

Directions: Separating the Oreo cookies by twisting both sides until they come apart. Toast your marshmallow and place it on one of the Oreo cookies. Complete the sandwich by placing the other Oreo cookie on top.



Chip-A-S’mores

Ingredients: Chocolate chip cookies Marshmallows Chocolate

Directions: Toast your marshmallow, then place it on one chocolate chip cookie. Add your chocolate bar and seal the sandwich together with the second cookie.



More sweet snacks to make over a fire

Raspberry s’mores

Ingredients: Graham crackers Raspberries Dark chocolate Marshmallows

Directions: Toast your marshmallow, then place it on one graham cracker. Complete the sandwich by placing the chocolate and raspberry in your sandwich.



My roommate and I tried this recipe and LOVED it. We have decided that this will be our go-to sweet snack this summer.

Raspberry Smores (WDIV)

Campfire S’mores cone recipes from Eating on a Dime

Ingredients: Sugar or Waffle Cones Mini Marshmallows Chocolate Chips

Directions: Line the inside of each cone with peanut butter or Nutella. Use a butter knife to spread it around the sides on the inside. Fill cones with chocolate chips and mini marshmallows. Wrap the cone tightly with aluminum foil. Toss to the side of your campfire for 3-5 minutes.



A savory snack over a campfire

Pillsbury crescent hot dogs

Ingredients: Can (8 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Rolls (8 Count) 8 hot dogs Ketchup and mustard, as desired

Directions: Place a hot dog on the edge of the crescent roll dough and begin rolling the dog with the dough so the crescent roll dough covers the majority of the hot dog. Note that if the dough doesn’t overlap at the end of the hot dog, the dough can fall apart. Skewer your crescent dog on a stick and roast it over the fire until golden brown. Serve immediately with ketchup and mustard as desired.



Click here to view a video on how to roast hot dogs over a fire.

