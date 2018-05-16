Best travel destinations in US for summer 2018

DETROIT - Planning a summer getaway?

A new list from WalletHub ranks the best summer destinations in the United States this year. Travel costs and hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities and safety were compared across 100 of the most populated metro areas in the country to determine where to travel.

Washington, D.C., Orlando, Austin, Chicago and Atlanta topped the list, while Metro Detroit landed the 24th spot.

See a map of how all the areas ranked below.

Metro Detroit also has the lowest travel costs and fewest hassles, according to the findings.

The Grand Rapids area ranked 46th, and the Lansing area was low on the list, holding the 92nd position. Lansing also was listed as the fourth location with the least amount of attractions.

