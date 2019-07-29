10 best sandwich shops in Metro Detroit in 2019

Where can you find the best sandwich shops in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best sandwich shops for 2019.

1. Dagwood’s Deli and Catering (Farmington) 2. Ernie’s Market (Oak Park) 3. Maya’s Deli (Plymouth) 4. Siegel’s Deli (Commerce Township) 5. Barb’s Pasties & Pizza (Clawson) 6. Ricky’s Sub Shop (Dearborn) 7. Bread Basket Deli (Detroit) 8. Old School Deli (Roseville) 9. Bigtime Market (Clinton Township) 10. Stack’s Liquor & Deli (Belleville)