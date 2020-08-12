Vote 4 The Best 2020: Top 10 breakfast restaurants in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Who is serving up the best breakfast in Metro Detroit in 2020?
The 2020 Vote 4 The Best period for local businesses wrapped up in July -- and the winners are in! All of the winners are voted by Local 4 viewers. (Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition is now open!)
You can view the full list of Vote 4 The Best winners here!
Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit:
- Gina’s Café (Clinton Township)
- Tony’s Coney Island & Grill (Riley)
- Roseann’s Kitchen (Clinton Township)
- The Glass Onion Gridle (Allen Park)
- Pancake Factory (Shelby Township)
- Lori’s Café (Warren)
- Paparoni’s Pizza (Warren)
- Haney’s Family Restaurant (Center Line)
- Side Street Diner (Grosse Pointe)
- Le Andos Café (Macomb)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
🌟 Become an Insider 🌟
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!
Other Vote 4 The Best winner lists:
- Vote 4 The Best 2020: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
- Vote 4 The Best 2020: Top 10 sandwich spots in Metro Detroit