Vote 4 The Best 2020: Top 10 sandwich spots in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Who is serving up the best sandwich in Metro Detroit in 2020?
The 2020 Vote 4 The Best period for local businesses wrapped up in July -- and the winners are in! All of the winners are voted by Local 4 viewers. (Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition is now open!)
You can view the full list of Vote 4 The Best winners here!
Top 10 sandwich spots in Metro Detroit:
- Dagwood’s Deli and Catering (Farmington)
- Maya’s Deli (Plymouth)
- Mati’s Deli (Dearborn)
- Stack’s Liquor and Deli (Belleville)
- Barb’s Pasties and Pizza (Clawson)
- Ernie’s Market (Oak Park)
- Bread Basket Deli (Multiple Locations)
- Bigtime Market (Clinton Twp)
- Uncle Harry’s Deli Restaurant (St Clair Shores)
- Alcamo’s Market (Dearborn)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
🌟 Become an Insider 🌟
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!