Northville shop employing special needs youth wins Editors Pick

Our special Editors Pick edition of Vote 4 The Best was made to highlight businesses who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. Mod Market in Warren is the Editors Pick for Best Community Advocate!

A Living and Learning Enrichment business dedicated to giving work experience to special needs young adults, Mod Market was an obvious choice for their winning title. Mod Market is one of the more unique businesses in the Metro Detroit area.

Mod Market cashier practice (Amy Bonser)

“We are on a mission to help all people live their most independent lives possible,” Mod Market manager Amy Bonser said. “A large part of independence is employment, and 90% of adults with special needs are unemployed.”

Not only does Mod Market provide a safe place for special needs adults to learn professional skills, but it also provides a unique artisan market for local artists.

Chalk drawing by a Mod Market artist (Amy Bonser)

“While all of our employees have special needs, over 50% of the handcrafted goods in our store were made by other local special needs adults in the community,” Bonser said.

Like nearly all businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Mod Market. Because of the current restraints on in-person business, Bonser was forced to be more innovative in recent months.

“On the positive side, we’ve been able to launch something we’ve always wanted to do and that’s an online marketplace to sell and purchase goods,” Bonser said. “Our virtual sales meetings have allowed our employees with special needs to continue practicing social skills without coming into the store.”

Mod Market survives off giving back to the community, which is how Amy Bonser became so enthralled by the business.

Mod Market popup shop (Amy Bonser)

“I find great joy in helping individuals who learn in less traditional ways,” Bonser said. “I have loved being able to adjust my teaching skills in order to incorporate more types of people.”

Mod Market will be celebrating their one-year anniversary on September 21st, and looks to be the ideal place of special needs teens in the community to learn business skills for years to come.

