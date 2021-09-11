Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 hair salons in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 hair salons in Metro Detroit:
- Lush Hair Lab (Wyandotte)
- Aubrey Beauty Salon (Riverview)
- Tortoise and the Hair (Troy)
- The Glory Room Hair Salon (Madison Heights)
- Salon De Lara (Ann Arbor)
- Novani Salon (Canton)
- Lockstar Studio (Troy)
- Greek Goddess Nail Spa (Trenton)
- Ché Bella Salon (Rochester)
- Salon Fusion (Northville)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.
