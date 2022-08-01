The Winners of Vote 4 The Best are Here!

Finally after hundreds of thousands of votes, all the winners of Vote 4 The Best 2022 can be viewed below!

FOR BUSINESSES: Winners and Top 5, we have graphics for you to use on your website and social media HERE. Window clings are also available to be mailed out to Winners and those who placed in the Top 5. If you want to order a Winner’s Plaque, CLICK HERE.

Thank you to everyone for making this a great year to support businesses all over Michigan!

Thanks to all who participated!

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

