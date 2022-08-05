77º

LIVE

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit

Katlyn Holtvluwer, Creative Services

Tags: Vote 4 The Best, Food Trucks, Food, Vote 4 The Best Winners 2022
Top 10 Food Trucks (nensuria)

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans.

Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:

1. Rise & Grind

2. Cheryls Diggity Dogs

3. Estia Greek Street Food

4. Slows Bar BQ

5. Detroit 75 Kitchen

6. Notch’yo Nachos

7. El Charro

8. Galindo’s a Taste of Mexico

9. Peace Love & Taco’s

10. Jack’s Roadside BBQ

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

BECOME A WDIV INSIDER! You’ll get exclusive news content, access to the Local 4 team, fun giveaways, an elevated voice in our news coverage and more. And it’s FREE! CLICK HERE to see what it’s all about.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Katlyn, a senior at MSU, is an intern in the Creative Services Department.