Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans.
Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:
1. Rise & Grind
2. Cheryls Diggity Dogs
3. Estia Greek Street Food
4. Slows Bar BQ
5. Detroit 75 Kitchen
6. Notch’yo Nachos
7. El Charro
8. Galindo’s a Taste of Mexico
9. Peace Love & Taco’s
10. Jack’s Roadside BBQ
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.
