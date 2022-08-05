Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans.

Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:

1. Rise & Grind

2. Cheryls Diggity Dogs

3. Estia Greek Street Food

4. Slows Bar BQ

5. Detroit 75 Kitchen

6. Notch’yo Nachos

7. El Charro

8. Galindo’s a Taste of Mexico

9. Peace Love & Taco’s

10. Jack’s Roadside BBQ

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

