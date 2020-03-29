50ºF

Harsens Island, Anchor Bay experiences flooding from high winds, water

Lakeshore Flood Warning issued until 4 a.m. Monday

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – Some areas of Metro Detroit were hit with two inches of rain Sunday morning, causing Flood Watches and Warnings across the region.

Strong winds and high water caused flooding at Harsens Island, located at the mouth of the St. Clair River on Lake St. Clair.

A wind advisory has also been issued for all of Metro Detroit until Sunday night in addition to a Lakeshore Flood Warning in Macomb and St. Clair counties.

According to the National Weather Service, the northern shore of Lake St. Clair is flooding at parts of Anchor Bay and Harsens Island. Shoreline erosion, damage to docks and flooding along the shore is expected.

Harsens Island has seen a rise in flooding over the last few years, putting homes and businesses in jeopardy.

High water plus high winds are causing Harsens Island to flood. (Credit: Bob Byson)
High water plus high winds are causing Harsens Island to flood. (Credit: Bob Byson) (WDIV)

