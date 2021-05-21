Metro Detroit Weather: Another Hot One

DETROIT – The heat is on. And on. And on. Expect high, thin clouds to make for a pretty sky today, but also allow plenty of sunshine through which will boost temperatures into the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. South wind at 7 to 12 mph. Today’s sunrise is at 6:07 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:54 p.m.

The combination of light wind, sunshine, and the heat means that today has been declared our first Ozone Action Day of the season. What that means is that conditions are such that low-level pollution will be turned into ozone, which is bad for our health (in contrast to ozone that’s ten miles aloft, which is beneficial because it filters out some of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays). There are some very simple things you can do that actually make a HUGE difference:

Wait to fuel your car until this evening, and don’t top it off.

Avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment until evening.

Reduce energy use to reduce emissions from our coal burning power plants.

Oh, the Irony

By the way, given the hot day we’ll have, how ironic that, on this date and tomorrow in 1883, Detroit received a five-inch snowfall! That’s right, we were digging out in the third week of May. I’m happy to also report that this is the latest measurable snow in Detroit weather history.

Ad

Alright, back to our regularly scheduled forecast. Increasing clouds Friday night, and what a beautiful evening to barbecue or eat out at your favorite restaurant! Lows by morning in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday starts mostly cloudy, and there could be a morning shower, but best chance for any of this liquid gold is across the northern third of the area…generally north of M-59. I know it’s a weekend, but we desperately need any rain we can get. Skies should become partly cloudy in the afternoon, which will allow temps to recover into the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Sunday morning, then there’s a chance for thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Depending upon the storms’ timing, we could even see a strong storm. Highs in the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Shower chances continue Sunday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers on Monday, and highs dropping back into the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius), but keep in mind that there may be a large temperature gradient across the area if a front stays hung up here. This could be a situation where those of you near the state line reach 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), while those in the Thumb are only around 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

That front roars back to the north on Tuesday, likely giving us some morning showers before the sun returns. The heat will return, as well, with highs in the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a possible thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, and very comfortable with highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Increasing clouds on Friday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Memorial Day Weekend

It’s obviously too early to get specific about the holiday weekend but, right now, it appears that there is at least a chance for showers or thunderstorms part of the days on Saturday and Sunday, and then a mostly sunny Memorial Day itself…but don’t get too hung up yet on the weekend rain chance…it may turn out not so bad. Remember: the devil is always in the details, and I’ll be able to flesh those out next week to help you plan. Highs through the weekend generally in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).