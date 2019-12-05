Metro Detroit weather: Snow chances bookend brief temperature increase

DETROIT – The sunshine was nice Thursday morning in Metro Detroit, and there’s more of it coming after a break for another burst of snow at night.

Last Snow shot

Our next, and last, chance of snow this week will arrive Thursday night. Expect flurries and light snow showers to move into the West Zone around 11 p.m. The rest of us will see it after midnight. Highest accumulations will be a half-inch, and that should be confined to spots in the West and North zones.

Nearly all of us will be dry by sunrise Friday, with just some lingering snow showers possible in Sanilac County.

Snowfall forecast

More sun, please

Clouds will break by lunchtime Friday, giving us a bright finish to the work and school week.

Then, we’ll get a full day of it Saturday. Even the first half of Sunday will feature only a few clouds. Those clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening Sunday, leading to soaking rain Monday.

50, then frigid

Temperatures won’t respond much to the sunshine. In fact, our warmest numbers will be under clouds Sunday afternoon and Monday. We’ll reach the upper 40s to finish the weekend.

We might touch 50 degrees briefly on Monday. That’s 10 degrees above normal for this time of year! Then, the fall from mild will be swift.

Tuesday’s high will be average, but it’s coming early in the day, with falling numbers for much of the daylight hours. Wednesday and Thursday highs will finish in the 20s!

Rain and snow questions Monday

We’re fairly confident that we’ll see significant precipitation Monday into Tuesday, and most of it should be rain. But model data isn’t clear how much backside snow will drag itself in at the end. Plan for some snow to be around during the Tuesday morning commute. Amounts are still up in the air.

Track the radar: