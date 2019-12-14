Metro Detroit weather: Becoming colder Saturday evening and tonight, flurries

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

It becomes colder after sunset, and clouds will produce a snow flurries. More flakes are possible tonight and Sunday.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m. ET, which is a little later than yesterday. Yes, our sun will be “setting” a bit later each day from now through mid-June of next year.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Snow flurries are possible after dinner time. Temps in the low 30s.

Saturday night will have more flurries as it becomes colder under overcast skies. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Sunday has a chance of a flurries for morning tailgaters before the 1:00 p.m. ET Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. A separate low pressure system has the possibility of afternoon and nighttime snow showers. A trace to, at least, an inch of snow is possible when all is said and done. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday will have scattered snow showers in the early morning then it becomes partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and colder. Morning lows in the teens, afternoon temps in the 20s.

Mostly sunny skies returns, Thursday and Friday.

