Up to 7 inches of lake effect snow expected in Northern Lower Michigan

Parts of Northern Lower Michigan will get some decent snow tonight and into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Western part of Northern Lower Michigan, including Grand Traverse County, down to Ludington, Cadillac and Gaylord.

“An arctic front will bring very cold air into the Great Lakes today into Wednesday. This cold air over the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes will kick on the lake effect machine once again. The typical northwest flow snow belts should see the most snow through Wednesday.”

Most of the impacted area will see 2-3 inches of snow, with an isolated six or more inches. Parts of the Upper Peninsula are also included. See the map below: