Live weather updates: Several inches of snow expected this weekend in Metro Detroit
Follow radar, forecast, alerts here
DETROIT – Several inches of snow are expected this weekend in Metro Detroit.
According to the Local4Casters, it appears that the range across southeast Michigan will be 4 to 8 inches of snow. The winter storm will be arriving Friday night and continuing into Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Wasthenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties from midnight to noon Saturday.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee and Sanilac counties.
