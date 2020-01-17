Live weather updates: Several inches of snow expected this weekend in Metro Detroit

21ºF

Several inches of snow expected this weekend in Metro Detroit

Follow radar, forecast, alerts here

DETROIT – Several inches of snow are expected this weekend in Metro Detroit.

According to the Local4Casters, it appears that the range across southeast Michigan will be 4 to 8 inches of snow. The winter storm will be arriving Friday night and continuing into Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Wasthenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties from midnight to noon Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee and Sanilac counties.

