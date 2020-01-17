Winter storm watch issued for Metro Detroit ahead of weekend snow

DETROIT – Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm watch until Saturday as snow looms in the forecast.

Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties are under the watch, which is in effect until noon Saturday.

About 5-8 inches are expected to fall. Rain and above-freezing temperatures are expected to impact the totals on the ground.