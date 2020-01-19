Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers and squalls leave, temps fall Sunday evening

DETROIT – A Flood Warning is in effect for the Huron River near Hamburg, in Livingston County, until 1 p.m. ET, Monday.

Welcome to Sunday evening and MLK Weekend, Motown!

Snowflakes leave as frigid air remains in place, Sunday evening and Sunday night. Sunshine returns for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will have blue skies, too, as daytime temps rise slowly.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be around 20°F at dinner time. After a fresh trace to half-inch of new snow and temps well below freezing, use extreme caution while driving and walking.

It becomes frigid again, Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle teens. Wind chills will be near and below zero by dawn. Remember to keep pets indoors and be careful while using space heaters.

Welcome to MLK day, Monday! It will be brighter but remain cold. We’ll have mostly sunny skies, and temperatures remain well below freezing. The mercury will be in the teens as families go to and from morning celebrations in commemorations. Afternoon temperatures will be around 25°F. Wind chills will be in the teens all day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have more sunshine. Daytime temperatures on Tuesday will be in the middle and upper 20s. After morning temperatures in the teens, Wednesday afternoon will have temperatures in the low 30s; closer to freezing.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with higher temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

