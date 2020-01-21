Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to rise after frigid Tuesday

DETROIT – Tuesday will be the last of Metro Detroit’s stretch of arctic cold, but it will be warmer than what we felt Monday.

Sunshine has battled through the clouds and we should see a nice mix of sun and harmless high clouds with temperatures near 30 degrees. Winds are light WSW 5-12 mph, though that’s enough of a breeze to keep wind chills in the teens to lower 20s through the rest of Tuesday. Temperatures will likely dip down into the teens overnight -- one last time this week.

Wednesday

Wednesday’s weather will be the start of another long stretch of above-average high temps for Southeast Michigan and Southern Ontario to end January and continue into the first week of February.

We will see tons of sunshine, and highs will rebound after a chilly start in the mid-30s, and still lighter winds SSE 5-12 mph. We will see a few clouds coming and going through the afternoon, with more sun than clouds, for sure.

Thursday

Thursday would be a day in the 40s if not for advancing clouds and our fresh snowpack. It will be mostly cloudy to overcast all day, with highs in the mid- to maybe upper 30s.

We might see some light snow showers throughout the day, with a bulk of the wet weather holding off just to our south and west.

Weekend

Friday will be a little wet with light snow showers and/or a wintry mix coming and going. Friday temps will halt in the mid-30s, and that’s where they’ll likely stay through the weekend.

Our average highs this time of year are right around freezing. Snow showers will pick up steam early Saturday, and we might see a dusting to maybe a few inches of snow.

Obviously, we’ll be getting better data through the week, so stay tuned.

