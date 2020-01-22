Metro Detroit weather: Tracking snow, rain to start weekend

DETROIT – Weekend storm 3.0 looks like it might not be a storm, and most of it won’t happen during the weekend. Nevertheless, we’re still looking at rain and snow to end the work week, making Friday commutes no fun.

Temps Still Rising

Highs Wednesday crept above 32 in spots. And they'll continue moving up through the middle of next week. We'll see 40s for an hour or so on Sunday. Temperatures will continue warming through the middle of next week, before dropping a bit.

Even with the slight cooldown, highs will remain above normal. Even our morning lows will be above freezing for much of the forecast.

Sloppy Stuff Starts Friday

Temperatures will likely be above freezing at the surface for Friday and Saturday. But the temperatures in the layer above are still in question. That's why we're still not confident about what type of precipitation will fall Friday into early Saturday.

The total amount of liquid is much less than we’ve seen in our past two weekend events.

Liquid forecast through Saturday. (WDIV)

So even if everything fell as snow (which it won't), this would still amount to a maximum of 4 inches.

It looks like system will give us mainly rain, with some snow and sleet mixed in. Because surface temperatures will be above 32, freezing rain looks unlikely.

Looking at timing, expect precipitation to start Friday morning and wrap up before lunch on Saturday.

Technically, we’ll see some lake-enhanced snow showers Sunday. But there will be a large break between the end of the widespread precipitation and the start of Sunday’s flakes.

That will be minor accumulations of a half inch or less.

