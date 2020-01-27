Metro Detroit weather: 50 shades of gray

Pick your favorite shade of gray, because it’ll be a while before we get any meaningful sunshine. In the meantime, overnight rain and wet snowflakes have mostly ended and, with temperatures very close to freezing, be aware that there could be some areas of ice across the area as we start our day (my driveway was covered with very slippery black ice when I left for work at 3:00 a.m.).

The day ahead should be dry, but with low, gray clouds. Temperatures won’t rise much as a result…only peaking in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy Monday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Cloudy again on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

We finally get some breaks of sun on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weekend is highly uncertain right now, but the bottom line is that I don’t expect any big storms to head our way. Rather, a trough of low pressure aloft will cross the state, and that could trigger some light snow, but accumulations (if any) should be minimal. Highs both days getting close to 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Long Range Outlook

Above average temperatures should continue into the first part of February’s first week but, as mentioned here last week, I’m seeing signs of a potential return to “regular” winter temperatures for the second half of next week. Stay tuned…