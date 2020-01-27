Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Sunday evening between snow showers and thawing

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown!

It remains a bit slippery around dinnertime, this evening with scattered snow showers. After they diminish, refreezing is possible again. It becomes drier this week with temps still above average day and night.

Sunday evening will have on and off snow showers and snow flurries. Snow totals will be minor with accumulations between a trace to a half inch or slightly more. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Sunday night will be cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Once again, be mindful of frozen or refrozen services if it’s a late night or an early morning for you.

Sunrise is at 7:52 a.m. ET.

Monday will be cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

The rest of the week will be more of the same. Skies be mostly cloudy each day and night. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the upper 20s to about 30°F. Afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 30s through Friday.

