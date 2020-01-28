Metro Detroit weather: Above normal temps sticking around, no weekend worries

DETROIT – Coming off of another yucky weekend, but this time we’re not looking forward to part four when this Saturday and Sunday roll around.

Nearly Nothing This Week

A few rogue snow showers will be possible Tuesday.

If they show up they’ll be pretty weak, lake-effect flakes. So no accumulation is expected. These are most likely in the North and West Zone.

Most of us will remain dry.

Temperature Story Stuck

I don't even need to tell you this, but temperatures will still remain at or above normal for the the entire week. It won't be far above normal, but we'll get there. However, our sunniest days will also be the chilliest. Midweek maxes will be right around freezing.

Looking into next week... you guessed it... more of the same.

Next week temps. (WDIV)

By the way, when we look back at the entire winter, 85% percent of our days have been above normal. That's a solid B if you're in school (and that was good enough for me, in college at least).

Different Weekend Finally

For the first time in nearly a month, we’re not worried about the weekend!

Yes there’s a chance we’ll get some rain or snow by the end. But most of the stretch should be dry. Even a few breaks of sunshine will be on the menu.