Metro Detroit weather: When will we shake these clouds?!

Probably the toughest part of winter here in Michigan is the persistent cloud cover (fondly called the “Michigan Nebula” by some astronomers I know). Right now, a layer of high moisture just a few thousand feet above the surface, combined with a temperature inversion (where the temp at that level increases, instead of the usual decrease), has locked in these clouds, and it’ll take a moderate to strong cold front or storm system to sweep them away. Unfortunately, that won’t happen today.

We’ll see lots of cloud cover, with temperatures just rising a few degrees into the low to mid 30s (0 to 2 degrees Celsius). Light northeast winds at 3 to 7 mph won’t bother you and me too much, although that wind direction is problematic in that it brings additional moisture into the area off of Lake Huron, further enhancing our cloud potential.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:50 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:43 p.m.

Cloudy tonight, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday…we could potential see a few breaks of sun. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

As we meteorologists would expect with a system still way out over the Pacific, the computer models are changing daily with their handling of the weekend weather system scheduled to cross the area on Saturday. It still appears the snow showers or light snow is possible on Saturday. As I mentioned yesterday, accumulations (if any) should be minor. Perhaps an inch or so in the most aggressive scenarios. Highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Sunday should be mostly dry…a snow shower is perhaps possible, but won’t have any impact. Highs near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Early Week Warmup !

Monday should start with at least partial sunshine, before clouds increase in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius)!

Rain is likely on Tuesday, and then temperatures cool back down after that for the rest of the week.