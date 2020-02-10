Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring the Next Storm – and it’s a bigger one

Sunday’s 1 to 3 inch snowfall came in near to above freezing temperatures, so some of it has already melted a bit. The snow is done, however, and we have a dry day ahead with some breaks of sunshine hopefully developing. Temperatures will hold nearly steady in the mid to possibly upper 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming north at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:37 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:59 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Monday night…possibly becoming partly cloudy at times. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Cloudy with some breaks of sun on Tuesday, and highs in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

The Midweek Storm

Low pressure tracks from the southwest U.S. across the Ohio Valley Wednesday night into Thursday, and that will spread snow into our area. The computer models agree that we may hold off the snow until just after the Wednesday evening rush hour. It’ll be close…so we’ll keep an eye on it. The models do have some differences in snow amounts…some suggest something in the 2 to 4 inch range, but others suggest more of a 4 to 6 inch snow. Regardless of which model verifies, snow amounts will be highest to the south and lowest to the north.

Lows Wednesday night in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius), and highs Thursday in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the single digits (-13 degrees Celsius).

After a mostly cloudy start on Friday, sunshine should increase during the day. It’s going to be a very cold day, though, with highs only near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). Wind chills on Friday will be near zero (-18 degrees Celsius) at the start of the day, and rise into the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius) by afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Partly cloudy on Saturday, a pretty nice winter day for the kids to get out and play in the snow, with highs rebounding back into the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Sunday is a little uncertain…at this point we’ll call it mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).