Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy and dry for now

Today will be the easiest day to forecast of the next few days moving forward, as a wintry mix approaches today from our southwest. Most of Metro Detroit is waking up Monday to increasing clouds and dry conditions and temps in the low to mid 30s. Again, a little sunshine early and then only partly sunny to overcast skies into the afternoon ahead of our next system coming in here tonight. Highs will hit the low to mid 40s with light winds SW turning SE 5-10 mph. Rain and snow move in around 8pm or a little later.

We have scattered rain and snow showers overnight with morning lows just above freezing, but a few suburbs may be right on that freezing line and could see some slippery condition first thing Tuesday morning. A Tuesday morning mix should turn to on and off rain showers tomorrow on the lighter side as highs hit the upper 30s to low 40s. There will be a switch back to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday and then model data gets a little fuzzy.

We need a little more time for a confident snow forecast in Metro Detroit in the middle of this week. Some model data keeps rain mixing in late Tuesday and early Wednesday which would keep snow accumulations down. But, more and more model data suggests we could see a healthy snow storm late Tuesday through Wednesday and early Thursday. I’ve seen a few different models spit out 6” or more, mostly Wednesday and a couple of inches on top of that for early Thursday. Stay tuned! Remember, your best weather tool any day, is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

