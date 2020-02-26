Metro Detroit weather: Snowfall expected to reach up to 4 inches

DETROIT – The first band of snow arrived on schedule overnight, with many areas picking up an inch to an inch-and-a-half of accumulation.

Following a late-night/early morning break, another round of snow will increase across the area by mid-morning, with another two to three inches likely today. The one exception is downwind of Lake Huron, where the open waters will enhance the snow somewhat and perhaps tack on another inch or so, although this will NOT be a classic lake effect snow storm.

Regardless, there is enough snow yet to come to continue the Winter Weather Advisory across all of southeast Michigan until midnight tonight.

Temperatures today will hold nearly steady in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius), with the 10 to 15 mph wind making it feel colder. Today’s sunrise is at 7:14 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:19 p.m.

Hundreds of schools are closed across Metro Detroit. You can check the status of your school here.

Snow tapers off to snow showers Wednesday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday, Friday forecast

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend update

The weekend looks dry, with at least partly cloudy skies…a good weekend for the kids to get out and play in the new snow! Highs Saturday in the low 30s (-0 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday warming into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Overnight lows both days should be in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).