Metro Detroit weather: Cool weekend, temperatures expected to rise

We are through the coldest of this most recent cold snap, and that means we nudge numbers up a little for the next couple of days moving forward.

Today’s sun didn’t hurt with highs in the low to mid 30s, and overnight temps will dip down to near 20F. A few suburbs will see teens briefly, but we get help by some cloud cover moving in with warmer air late tonight and overnight. We will wake up Sunday to patchy clouds and those lower 20s will still feel like teens due to a cool breeze that lingers at times through the day tomorrow.

Sunday forecast

Sunday afternoon highs will hit the low to mid 40s with midday sunshine and winds SSW 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night brings more and more clouds to Metro Detroit as a warm front comes with some light rain showers developing in the overnight.

Monday forecast

We will wake up to mild temps Monday morning, but the commute will be slowed by rain showers and temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Fog, drizzle, and light rain will subside or dwindle in the early afternoon bringing only partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s with 50F in sight if we can get a couple of hours of filtered sunshine.

Tuesday and beyond

Tuesday is a close call with more wet weather passing just to our south. Our South Zone and Southern Ontario could see some light rain showers early as most of us look dry at this point. A weak cold front after the Monday showers keeps numbers just slightly cooler midweek with lows in the lower 30s, and highs in the low to mid 40s. We have another shot at 50F Thursday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. A cold front comes through late with scattered rain and snow just north of us through Central and Northern Lower Michigan.

