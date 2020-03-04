Metro Detroit weather: Some flakes left this week, but weekend looks spectacular

DETROIT – Snow skipped a lot of us this morning. But if you really miss it, there's another shot coming before the weekend. It won't be much, though. The weekend will be the same for everyone, and it will be spectacular.

Drops & Flakes

Our last shot at precipitation this week begins Thursday afternoon as rain. This is ahead of a cold front which will bring scattered light snow in spots Friday. Some of the flakes may show up by the end of the morning commute. But no accumulation is expected.

Windy Friday

March has a reputation of coming in like a lion. The winds will certainly hold up their end of that bargain as we finish the week. Wind gusts will reach 30 mph in spots as a cold front moves through Friday morning. Winds will relax going into the weekend.

Gold Medal Weekend

Our weekend still looks dry and sun-filled from start to finish each day. Temperatures return to above normal levels Saturday with a mid 40 finish. The big question Sunday will be whether temperatures can touch 60 (that's sixty!).

Our official Metro Zone forecast high is 58. But with plenty of sunshine and gusty southwest winds, it’s a safe bet that some spots will touch 60 at least for an hour or so.

More Spring Showers

Next week, we can already see three chances of rain. The midweek shot may involve some snow. But most of the precipitation will be liquid as high temperatures will be near seasonal norms for the entire week.