Metro Detroit Weather: A vote for…dry weather

DETROIT – Today is Michigan Primary Day, and those of you voting before work may still have a few showers to deal with, but those should be gone from the eastside by 9:00 a.m. at the latest, so those of you planning to vote later this morning or this evening after work won’t have any rain to deal with. In fact, we should see some sunshine develop this afternoon. Temps will drop into the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) by lunchtime, then rebound a few degrees this afternoon in the sunshine. Most importantly, get out and vote! Michigan is the biggest delegate prize Tuesday, so let’s show the nation that voters here care!

Today’s sunrise is at 7:53 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:35 p.m.

Mostly clear Tuesday evening, then clouds increase after midnight, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy on Wednesday, with some light rain or snow showers possible (no snow accumulation). Highs in the mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Thursday. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Clouds should slowly move out on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), although it’ll be windy.

Weekend Outlook

At this point, the weekend still looks dry, as a large Canadian high pressure area will suppress the next storm system to our south. It’s a cold high, though, with highs both days in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius) with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday.