Metro Detroit weather: Windy Friday leads into chilly weekend

DETROIT – The wind is the biggest nuisance in the forecast for the rest of Friday the 13th around Metro Detroit.

The winds -- W 15-30 mph -- will gust 30-40 mph, which makes for flying debris on roads and leaves big trucks swaying. We cannot rule out a few isolated power outages if weakened tree limbs are knocked down.

Otherwise, Friday will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a few more clouds flowing into our North Zone. Highs will hang in the low to mid-40s, and we have another cold front swinging through later Friday night into Saturday that will keep the air cooler for the weekend.

Saturday

Saturday will be a chilly start here with temps in the mid-20s and some sunshine first thing in the morning.

Clouds will quickly fill in from the south and west leaving us only partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s as the winds will be a bit more relaxed NNW 5-12 mph.

Sunday

Sunday will be the brighter of the two weekend days all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario, but it’s still chilly with 20s early and low 40s at best through the afternoon.

Next week

Monday looks very nice, with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies, and then we’re back into the 50s on Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day.

All week long, the computer models brought light rain to Detroit on St. Patty’s Day, but wet weather will stall out and not be of any concern until maybe Thursday night or Friday of next week.

We’ll see warmer temps most of next week getting into those 50s or warmer.

