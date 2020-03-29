Wind advisory issued for all of southeast Michigan until Sunday night
Advisory issued for total of 10 Michigan based counties
DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Sunday. The region includes Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
Additionally, Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties have also been issued a wind advisory that will be in effect until the same time Sunday.
