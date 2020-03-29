57ºF

Wind advisory issued for all of southeast Michigan until Sunday night

Advisory issued for total of 10 Michigan based counties

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

A wind advisory will be in effect for all of southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Sunday night.
DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. Sunday. The region includes Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Additionally, Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties have also been issued a wind advisory that will be in effect until the same time Sunday.

