Metro Detroit weather: Active Holy Week Weather Pattern

DETROIT – After a grungy start to our Sunday, the clouds parted right on schedule, and we finished the day with brilliant sunshine.

Clear skies, calm air, and dry air overnight is perfect for radiational cooling, and we’ll see temps crash to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius) in rural areas.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:04 p.m., and Monday’s sunrise is at 8:05 p.m.

Monday starts with sunshine, then clouds increase through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). South-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy with scattered showers Monday night. Lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers continue on Tuesday, with highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius). Wish our Jewish friends a joyous Passover, which begins Wednesday evening! It’s just too bad that coronavirus will prevent us from attending our traditional family Seders.

A strong cold front crosses the area Wednesday night with a band of showers. Lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Thursday will be a windy, cold day, with partly cloudy skies and a slight shower chance. The day’s official high will be set at midnight, as temperatures will fall -- temps in the afternoon will only be in the mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Easter Weekend

Good Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Saturday. Some long range models try to bring in a shower, while another keeps us dry. Stay tuned. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Easter Sunday with showers likely. You’d better use indelible ink on those Easter eggs if the kids are going to search around the yard for them (or do it indoors).

Obviously, we’re a week away so the forecast can change. We’ll keep you posted. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).