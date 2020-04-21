Metro Detroit weather: Chillier, windier Tuesday with flurries

Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Today, we feel the cold, brisk nature of the topsy-turvy weather for which we're known. It will be colder and blustery today with a few snowflakes (emphasis on the word "few"). Higher temps make a comeback, gradually, the rest of the week. More rain returns, too.

Tuesday morning will be chilly and breezy. Some streets and sidewalks will be wet from very early morning showers and thunderstorms. Anyone who woke up before 4 a.m. experienced the final round of rain, which will be heavy at times and pea-size hail in isolated spots. Rainfall ends toward sunrise, but it becomes chillier with a cold front passage. Temps fall to the middle 30s by breakfast. Leggings or sweatpants, a knit hat scarf and gloves will be needed to stay warm while jogging or walking. Don’t be surprised by a snow flurry or two. No need to worry, either. It gets drier later.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m.

A strong wind will still blow from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Blustery and gusty conditions will keep temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s the rest of the day. Today’s record low maximum temperature (a high temperature that isn’t very high) is 39 degrees, which was set in 1875. Wind chills will be in the 20s. Skies will be partly sunny with flurries still possible mainly in the early afternoon.

Tuesday evening will be fair, chilly and breezy. Temps will be in the low 30s.

Sunset is at 8:22 p.m.

Tuesday night will be cold and clear. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. The record low temperature is 20 degrees, which was set in 1875.

A chilly rain is possible, Wednesday afternoon. Daytime temps will reach the middle 40s with a lighter south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be cloudy and wet but a little milder. There is a chance of rain as afternoon temps rise to the low 50s.

We get a break from wet weather, Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s; still lower than average highs by 5 degrees or more.

Saturday and Sunday have a chance for spring showers. We can take solace in the likelihood they will mean may flowers. Highs in the middle 50s each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!