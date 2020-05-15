Wet weather: A look at rain totals in Southeast Michigan
Rain certainly reigned, but it came in two batches. The first came Thursday morning into the afternoon, followed by a big batch of thunderstorms overnight Thursday night.
Curiously, at my home in Farmington Hills, I measured exactly 0.63″ of rain after the first batch ended Thursday afternoon, and then received another 0.63″ Thursday night! For the mathematically challenged, that gave me a total of 1.26."
Brett D’Angelo in Royal Oak tweeted me that he received 0.71″ and 0.70″ in each batch for a 1.41″ total; Jeff Bowman on Grosse Ile tweeted me that he had the exact same total as I did...1.26″; Lori O’Neil tweeted me that she got 1.40″ total rain in southeast Ann Arbor; and Michael Stoughton in Tecumseh, Ontario tweeted me that he received 1.36″.
Here is a comprehensive list of totals as of 8:30 this morning, as reported by the National Weather Service. And by the way, we may have a similar amount of rain coming our way on Sunday.
Wayne County:
- Detroit: 1.52 inches
- Farmington: 1.36 inches
- Flat Rock: 1.10 inches
- Grosse Ile: 1.26 inches
- Plymouth: 1.48 inches
- Redford Township: 1.39 inches
Macomb County:
- Mt. Clemens: 1.00 inch
- Saint Clair Shores: 1.14 inches
Oakland County:
- Clarkston: 1.18 inches
- Farmington: 1.17 inches
- Novi: 1.52 inches
- Orchard Lake: 1.25 inches
- Ortonville: 1.07 inches
- Royal Oak: 1.35 inches
- Troy: 1.20 inches
Monroe County:
- Carleton: 1.05 inches
- Dundee: 1.08 inches
Livingston County:
- Argentine: 1.25 inches
- Howell: 1.62 inches
- Milford: 1.05 inches
Lenawee County:
- Adrian: 1.17 inches
- Morenci: 1.12 inches
- Tipton: 1.42 inches
Genesee County:
- Grand Blanc: 1.36 inches
- Rankin: 1.38 inches
- Swartz Creek: 1.26 inches
Lapeer County:
- Lapeer: 1.00 inch
