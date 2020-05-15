72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Weather

Wet weather: A look at rain totals in Southeast Michigan

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Weather, Michigan Weather, Rain, Rain Data, Rainfall, Weather Center, Weather Records, Flooding, Detroit Weather, National Weather Service, Weather Reports
photo

Rain certainly reigned, but it came in two batches. The first came Thursday morning into the afternoon, followed by a big batch of thunderstorms overnight Thursday night.

Curiously, at my home in Farmington Hills, I measured exactly 0.63″ of rain after the first batch ended Thursday afternoon, and then received another 0.63″ Thursday night! For the mathematically challenged, that gave me a total of 1.26."

Brett D’Angelo in Royal Oak tweeted me that he received 0.71″ and 0.70″ in each batch for a 1.41″ total; Jeff Bowman on Grosse Ile tweeted me that he had the exact same total as I did...1.26″; Lori O’Neil tweeted me that she got 1.40″ total rain in southeast Ann Arbor; and Michael Stoughton in Tecumseh, Ontario tweeted me that he received 1.36″.

Here is a comprehensive list of totals as of 8:30 this morning, as reported by the National Weather Service. And by the way, we may have a similar amount of rain coming our way on Sunday.

Wayne County:

  • Detroit: 1.52 inches
  • Farmington: 1.36 inches
  • Flat Rock: 1.10 inches
  • Grosse Ile: 1.26 inches
  • Plymouth: 1.48 inches
  • Redford Township: 1.39 inches

Macomb County:

  • Mt. Clemens: 1.00 inch
  • Saint Clair Shores: 1.14 inches

Oakland County:

  • Clarkston: 1.18 inches
  • Farmington: 1.17 inches
  • Novi: 1.52 inches
  • Orchard Lake: 1.25 inches
  • Ortonville: 1.07 inches
  • Royal Oak: 1.35 inches
  • Troy: 1.20 inches

Monroe County:

  • Carleton: 1.05 inches
  • Dundee: 1.08 inches

Livingston County:

  • Argentine: 1.25 inches
  • Howell: 1.62 inches
  • Milford: 1.05 inches

Lenawee County:

  • Adrian: 1.17 inches
  • Morenci: 1.12 inches
  • Tipton: 1.42 inches

Genesee County:

  • Grand Blanc: 1.36 inches
  • Rankin: 1.38 inches
  • Swartz Creek: 1.26 inches

Lapeer County:

  • Lapeer: 1.00 inch

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: