Wet weather: A look at rain totals in Southeast Michigan

Rain certainly reigned, but it came in two batches. The first came Thursday morning into the afternoon, followed by a big batch of thunderstorms overnight Thursday night.

Curiously, at my home in Farmington Hills, I measured exactly 0.63″ of rain after the first batch ended Thursday afternoon, and then received another 0.63″ Thursday night! For the mathematically challenged, that gave me a total of 1.26."

Brett D’Angelo in Royal Oak tweeted me that he received 0.71″ and 0.70″ in each batch for a 1.41″ total; Jeff Bowman on Grosse Ile tweeted me that he had the exact same total as I did...1.26″; Lori O’Neil tweeted me that she got 1.40″ total rain in southeast Ann Arbor; and Michael Stoughton in Tecumseh, Ontario tweeted me that he received 1.36″.

Here is a comprehensive list of totals as of 8:30 this morning, as reported by the National Weather Service. And by the way, we may have a similar amount of rain coming our way on Sunday.

Wayne County:

Detroit: 1.52 inches

Farmington: 1.36 inches

Flat Rock: 1.10 inches

Grosse Ile: 1.26 inches

Plymouth: 1.48 inches

Redford Township: 1.39 inches

Macomb County:

Mt. Clemens: 1.00 inch

Saint Clair Shores: 1.14 inches

Oakland County:

Clarkston: 1.18 inches

Farmington: 1.17 inches

Novi: 1.52 inches

Orchard Lake: 1.25 inches

Ortonville: 1.07 inches

Royal Oak: 1.35 inches

Troy: 1.20 inches

Monroe County:

Carleton: 1.05 inches

Dundee: 1.08 inches

Livingston County:

Argentine: 1.25 inches

Howell: 1.62 inches

Milford: 1.05 inches

Lenawee County:

Adrian: 1.17 inches

Morenci: 1.12 inches

Tipton: 1.42 inches

Genesee County:

Grand Blanc: 1.36 inches

Rankin: 1.38 inches

Swartz Creek: 1.26 inches

Lapeer County: