Metro Detroit Weather: Near-record heat expected this Memorial Day

DETROIT – We tied a record high temp in Detroit Sunday and we have a chance to do the same on this Memorial Day. It’s the unofficial start of Summer, and boy does it feel like it out there today. We will have the heat and humidity with morning temps in the 60s and we should get into the 70s already by 8 or 9am.

Sunrise: 6:03 AM

The record high temp on 5/25 is 90F, and we will likely fall just shy of that. Look for partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs around 88F today with winds S 5-10 mph. The dew point temps are in the mid to upper 60s which tells us it will be sticky and a little uncomfortable. Keep an eye to the skies as the heat will spark an isolated thunderstorm or two after 1 or 2pm today. There's no severe threat for us, but these pop ups will be capable of producing brief, heavy downpours and dangerous lightning.

Sunset: 8:58 PM

We have a very similar day on tap for your Tuesday around Metro Detroit as we wake to temps in the 60s, and finish with highs in the upper 80s or warmer. The heat indices will be a few degrees warmer than air temps, so make sure you're finding comfort in the form of shade, AC, or a pool if you're lucky enough. Again, we cannot rule out an isolated storm or two, especially late afternoon as we track a tricky stationary front draped over parts of SE Michigan for the next several days.

Wednesday and Thursday is still warm, but not quite as hot. We'll have highs in the low to mid 80s with a few more clouds and slightly more active or stormy weather late Wednesday through the mid afternoon Thursday. No crazy or severe weather is likely but keep an eye to the skies, or the Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

