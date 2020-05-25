Air quality ’moderate’ for much of Michigan today: What this means

DETROIT – It’s a hot holiday weekend in Michigan, but air quality for much of the state is at a “moderate” level of concern.

The U.S. AQI (Air Quality Index) is how the EPA reports air quality. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality.

On May 25, most of Lower Michigan is listed at 51 to 100 AQI, considered “moderate” level of concern.

“Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.”

Sensitive groups include people with lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.

“Consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. These are signs to take it easier.”

There’s a U.S. AQI for five major pollutants that are regulated by the Clean Air Act: ozone, particle pollution (also called particulate matter), carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide.

Here’s the AQI Index chart: (You can also check the AirNow map here)