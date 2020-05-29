Metro Detroit weather: Showers and possible thunderstorms

All last week I told you to get ready for a hot, humid week ahead. All this week, I told you about Friday's cold front. And now here it comes. Actually, there are two fronts that will cross the area today. The first is located across western Michigan early this morning, and will cross the area late morning. The second (and main) cold front is crossing central Wisconsin on its way here later in the day.

We'll start our Friday dry, and even with some breaks of sun possible. Then showers and possible thunderstorms increase by mid-to-late morning, and should end from west to east by mid-afternoon. Areas north of M-59 could see a brief second batch of showers and storms late afternoon / evening ahead of the second cold front.

If you have outdoor plans today, the timing of any showers and storms is obviously key, so keep an eye on our app's radar to stay ahead of the weather. And if you're one of the few who doesn't have the Local4Casters weather app yet, why not? It's free, and you have your own Doppler radar (and a whole lot more) in your pocket. It's truly the nation's best weather app...just search the App Store under WDIV.

Temperatures are actually kind of tricky today, but I expect highs to probably reach the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) as long as we get some sunshine building in by mid-to-late afternoon.

Southwest winds will shift to the northwest, at 10 to 15 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 6:01 a.m., and today's sunset is at 9:01 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, and you can finally shut off the air conditioning to sleep (if you have a/c, that is), as lows drop into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weekend

Saturday starts with clear blue skies, and then it'll be fun to watch those fair-weather puffy cumulus clouds start popping up late morning, thus creating a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) will sure feel a lot different than what we've experienced this week.

Those cumulus clouds will disintegrate by sunset Saturday evening, with clear skies the remainder of the night. Lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) will make for a chilly Sunday morning jog or tee time if you'll be out early.

Sunday will be a "sun day," with a ton of sun and highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

**Even though it will be cooler this weekend, that has no impact on the intensity of the sun's ultraviolet rays, which are near their strongest of the year. Don't forget the sunscreen if you'll be out this weekend, and especially for the kids. You'll burn just as easily without it as you would if it was hot and humid.**

Next Week

Monday features more sunshine, and temperatures moderating into the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

A warm front crosses the area (exact timing, obviously, isn't certain right now). So we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front, with some sunshine building in after the front passes by. Highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius). You'll also notice the humidity creeping back up.

Partly cloudy with a possible thunderstorm on Wednesday, and highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Then mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Tentatively, next weekend looks mostly sunny and hot!