Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Monroe, Lenawee counties until 5:30 p.m.

Severe storm detected at 4:23 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Monroe and Lenawee counties until 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020.
DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm warning has expired in Monroe and Lenawee counties.

The warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m. Friday.

At 4:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Britton and Tecumseh, moving east at 20 mph, the National Weather Service reports.

Winds of up to 60 mph were believed to be possible, officials said.

The thunderstorm was expected to affect the following areas in the counties:

  • Milan and Dundee -- 4:50 p.m.
  • Ida -- 5:10 p.m.
  • Maybee -- 5:15 p.m.
  • Monroe and Carleton -- 5:30 p.m.

Newport, Ogden Center, Erie, Woodland Beach, Ridgeway, Stony Point, Palmyra, Bolles Harbor, Samaria and Azalia could have also been affected.

