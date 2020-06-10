Michigan weather: Tornadoes possible as severe storms move across state

DETROIT – Meteorologist are forecasting the chance for tornadoes in Michigan as severe weather moves across the state on Wednesday.

In southeastern Michigan, severe weather is expected Wednesday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Other potential hazards include damaging wind gusts (up to 70 mph) and large hail.

Southeastern Michigan is listed under “moderate” risk for severe weather -- that’s the red area on the above map. That’s Level 4 on a weather severity scale from 1 to 5 (5 being the highest risk).

We’ll be tracking:

“Fast moving t-storms today mean less time than usual to react and seek shelter when a warning is issued. If you live in more vulnerable locations such as a mobile home, consider executing your safety plans and seek more substantial shelter when a watch is issued,” reads a statement from the National Weather Service in Detroit.

Watch the live radar and weather updates here: