63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Weather

View: Images and videos from Wednesday’s storms in Michigan

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Weather, Weather Damage, Storms, Weather Center, StormPins, Storm, Severe Weather, Damage, Detroit, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
Tree down in Grosse Pointe Woods after storms June 10, 2020.
Tree down in Grosse Pointe Woods after storms June 10, 2020. (Dustin Block/StormPins)

We received a lot of great images and videos on StormPins from Wednesday’s storms.

Here are some of the better ones below -- be sure to share yours here on StormPins, or download the Local 4Casters weather app.

Read more:

And be careful out there. Watch for downed power lines -- there were still thousands of outages Thursday morning.

dustinblock

Tree down after tonight’s storm

Grosse Pointe Woods
10 hours ago

PeteW

Crazy wind, pea size hail and extremely heavy rain

Oakland charter Township
10 hours ago

Tim-Bezaire

Golf ball size hail

LaSalle
12 hours ago

Tim-Bezaire

Golf ball size hail here in LaSalle Ontario.

Windsor
12 hours ago

karminiak

Amazing cloud formation

Wyandotte
10 hours ago

jkon0622

Lots of rain, wind and hail. Not much lightning or thunder.

Roseville
12 hours ago

cla

Carsonville had just a little rain in 4 hours

Sandusky
10 hours ago

karminiak

Amazing cloud formation

Wyandotte
10 hours ago

webers

White Lake charter Township
15 hours ago

smg86

On the porch watching this heavy rain pass on by!

Sterling Heights
13 hours ago

christy1014

Approximately 1.5” hail in LaSalle, ON, Canada

Windsor
13 hours ago

Annalee

70 mph winds on Buck Lake in Hamburg Twp Livingston Cty!

Whitmore Lake
14 hours ago

ladyboss69

Detroit
13 hours ago

kevinrm9

Sandusky
14 hours ago

webers

High winds

White Lake charter Township
15 hours ago

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: