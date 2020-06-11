Severe storms wreak havoc across Southeast Michigan, leaving thousands without power

DETROIT – Thousands of people are without power in Southeast Michigan after severe storms moved through the area on Wednesday.

The high winds brought down trees and power lines. DTE Energy urged residents to charge their devices while they could and to be patient as they have crews out working.

Storm damage in Grosse Pointe Woods on June 10, 2020. (WDIV)

Grosse Pointe Woods

Some of the worst damage in the area was in Grosse Pointe Woods, where a home was lifted off of its foundation.

Local 4′s Mara MacDonald was in Grosse Pointe Farms to report on the damage there.

There was substantial limb damage and homes that had been crushed. In Grosse Pointe Woods, Justin Macksound’s home actually shifted when the storm moved through.

The sunroom of the house was lifted off the foundation. There’s a tear in the room and the backyard of the home is a mess. Macksound believes what damaged his home was a tornado, but that determination is made by the Weather Service.

Storm damage in Detroit on June 10, 2020. (WDIV)

Storm damage in Detroit on June 10, 2020. (WDIV)

Detroit’s east side

Power is still out on Southhampton and Neff on Detroit’s east side.

“It sounded like tornado winds,” one resident said.

One tree that fell was so big it was able to take out Southhampton Street and part of a home.

In that same area, on Hereford, another massive tree crashed into a home trapping an 82-year-old woman and smashing up a family’s car.

Storm damage in Oakland County on June 10, 2020. (WDIV)

Northern Oakland County

Northern Oakland County was another area hit hard by Wednesday night’s storms.

There are widespread power outages and power lines down across the area. At least one home was struck by lightning.

